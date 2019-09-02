Contrasting of Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Both Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Maritime Limited 3 0.51 N/A -0.78 0.00 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 9 1.02 N/A 0.36 27.02

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Globus Maritime Limited and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Globus Maritime Limited and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Maritime Limited 0.00% -6% -2.8% Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0.00% 1.4% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Globus Maritime Limited’s current beta is 2.13 and it happens to be 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s beta is 0.99 which is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Globus Maritime Limited and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Maritime Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0 1 3 2.75

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited on the other hand boasts of a $17.38 consensus target price and a 81.80% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Globus Maritime Limited and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited are owned by institutional investors at 1.7% and 85.7% respectively. Globus Maritime Limited’s share owned by insiders are 17.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globus Maritime Limited -12.35% -6.38% -25.68% -34.52% -51.1% -23.61% Genco Shipping & Trading Limited -6.05% 10.57% -6.87% 28.1% -33.75% 21.93%

For the past year Globus Maritime Limited has -23.61% weaker performance while Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has 21.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited beats Globus Maritime Limited on 9 of the 9 factors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.