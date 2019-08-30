Contrasting of Globant S.A. (GLOB) and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Both Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant S.A. 88 5.89 N/A 1.45 72.95 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 67 2.02 N/A 3.47 18.75

Table 1 highlights Globant S.A. and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Globant S.A. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Globant S.A. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Globant S.A. and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant S.A. 0.00% 16.2% 12.3% Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 0.00% 18.3% 13%

Risk and Volatility

Globant S.A. has a beta of 0.84 and its 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has beta of 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Globant S.A. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Globant S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Globant S.A. and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 3 3 1 2.14

Globant S.A. has a consensus target price of $115, and a 20.85% upside potential. Competitively Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a consensus target price of $71.88, with potential upside of 17.18%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Globant S.A. seems more appealing than Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Globant S.A. shares and 96% of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares. Insiders held 3.75% of Globant S.A. shares. Competitively, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globant S.A. 0.3% 3.19% 27.83% 55.81% 92.48% 88.21% Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation -0.94% 1.34% -9.75% -6.68% -19.34% 2.61%

For the past year Globant S.A. has stronger performance than Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Summary

Globant S.A. beats Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

Globant S.A. develops and provides software solutions to clients in North America, the Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It offers API management, e-commerce, and digital solutions; graphics engineering, game engineering, gaming experience, VR/AR development, and digital platform services; Big Data services, such as data integration, data architecture, scalable platform, blockchain, data visualization, and data science; testing center, test automation, mobile testing, and load and performance testing services. The company also provides enterprise consumerization services, including enterprise operations, collaboration solutions, cloud development, and talent management; UX design services comprising service, user experience, industrial design, and visual design; and native development, product development, and enterprise mobility services for mobiles. In addition, it engages in the provision of cloud technologies and managed services; wearable application usability and design, hardware integration, data design and management, and native wearable and embedded development activities. Further, the company offers software evolution, IT service management, and software archaeology services; content management system, e-learning solution, digital marketing, and video content production services; and cognitive computing services. It serves medium- to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, and consumer, and retail and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides information technology (IT), operations and technology consulting, infrastructure, and business process services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. Its consulting and technology services include strategy consulting, business and operations consulting, technology strategy and change management, and program management consulting services; application design and development; systems integration; and application testing, consulting, and engineering services, as well as enterprise information management services. The company also develops, licenses, implements, and supports proprietary and third-party software products for the healthcare industry, including solutions for health insurance plans, third party benefit administrators, and healthcare providers. In addition, it provides outsourcing services, such as application maintenance services; IT infrastructure services; and business process services comprising clinical data management, pharmacovigilance, equity research support, commercial operations, and order management services, as well as related services, including platform-based services. The company serves various industries, including banking and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; manufacturing and logistics; retail, travel, and hospitality; consumer goods; communications; information, media, and entertainment; and technology. The company markets and sells services through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.