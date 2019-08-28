Contrasting of Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

As Wireless Communications businesses, Globalstar Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globalstar Inc. N/A 4.22 N/A -0.06 0.00 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 6 0.00 N/A 0.40 14.05

Table 1 demonstrates Globalstar Inc. and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalstar Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -6.5% Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0.00% 17.5% 6.3%

Volatility & Risk

Globalstar Inc.’s current beta is 0.02 and it happens to be 98.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Globalstar Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Globalstar Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Globalstar Inc. and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. are owned by institutional investors at 27.8% and 3.3% respectively. 0.4% are Globalstar Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 67.4% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globalstar Inc. 0.36% 1.65% -10.31% -29.32% -13.76% -25.72% Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. -5.29% -5.29% 4.32% -20.49% -13.69% -1.25%

For the past year Globalstar Inc. was more bearish than Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Summary

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. beats Globalstar Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services. It also provides SPOT products, such as SPOT satellite GPS messenger for personal tracking, emergency location, and messaging solutions; SPOT Global phone; and SPOT Trace, an anti-theft and asset tracking device. In addition, the company offers commercial Simplex one-way transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, to monitor utility meters, to monitor oil and gas assets, and other applications. Further, it provides engineering services, such as hardware and software designs to develop specific applications; and installation of gateways and antennas. The company primarily serves recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation markets. Globalstar, Inc. distributes its products directly, as well as through independent agents, dealers and resellers, independent gateway operators, and its sales force and e-commerce Website. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 689,000 subscribers. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana. Globalstar, Inc. is a subsidiary of Thermo Funding II LLC.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL. The company also provides Turkcell App, an application store for users to download mobile applications; BiP, an integrated IP-based communication platform; Turkcell TV+, which enables its subscribers to watch live television channels and on-demand video content; fizy, a digital music platform; Lifebox, a cloud service for data storage; My Account, an application for customers to track their bills and usage; Goals on Your Mobile, an application that allows fans to follow their sports team; Turkcell Academy that provides digital learning contents and services; and Dergilik, a digital publishing platform. In addition, it offers Super Esnaf, a location-based application for small business owners; Turkcell Smart Enablers, a mobile-based network that offers services for companies to know their customers; Turkcell Smart Map service; location based services; Turkcell Smart Education, an education platform; Mobile Signature, which enables mobile subscribers to sign on electronic documents and transactions; collocation, infrastructure, backup, and security services; Machine to Machine platform to manage devices; and mobile marketing services. Further, the company provides international roaming, and wholesale voice and data services. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 15.7 million prepaid subscribers and 17. million postpaid subscribers; and approximately 1.9 million fixed line customers. The company covers 2.7 million homes with its fiber infrastructure. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is a subsidiary of Turkcell Holding A.S.