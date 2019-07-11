Contrasting of GlobalSCAPE Inc. (GSB) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalSCAPE Inc. 7 4.44 N/A 0.20 43.06 Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.33 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Rimini Street Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Rimini Street Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 32.7% -67.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GlobalSCAPE Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Rimini Street Inc. has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rimini Street Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.6% of GlobalSCAPE Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.2% of Rimini Street Inc. are owned by institutional investors. GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 41.99%. Comparatively, 8.6% are Rimini Street Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.51% 20.07% 96.6% 104.23% 143.74% 99.67% Rimini Street Inc. -2.02% -7.81% -18.1% -19.06% -24.96% -6.02%

For the past year GlobalSCAPE Inc. has 99.67% stronger performance while Rimini Street Inc. has -6.02% weaker performance.

Summary

GlobalSCAPE Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Rimini Street Inc.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.