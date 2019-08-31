Contrasting of Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) and Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) and Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease Inc. 7 0.31 N/A -4.68 0.00 Euroseas Ltd. 1 0.27 N/A 0.12 5.04

Table 1 demonstrates Global Ship Lease Inc. and Euroseas Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Global Ship Lease Inc. and Euroseas Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease Inc. 0.00% -14.6% -4.4% Euroseas Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Global Ship Lease Inc. has a beta of 0.95 and its 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Euroseas Ltd. has beta of 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Global Ship Lease Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Euroseas Ltd. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Global Ship Lease Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Euroseas Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Global Ship Lease Inc. and Euroseas Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ship Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Euroseas Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Global Ship Lease Inc. has a 36.16% upside potential and an average price target of $9. Euroseas Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $1.3 average price target and a 89.78% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Euroseas Ltd. is looking more favorable than Global Ship Lease Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Global Ship Lease Inc. and Euroseas Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 5.9% and 16.4% respectively. Global Ship Lease Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 79%. Comparatively, 34.8% are Euroseas Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Ship Lease Inc. -2.46% 11.85% 45.5% 23.14% -21.33% 59.88% Euroseas Ltd. -11.93% -8.95% -21.28% -23.38% -65.7% -15.71%

For the past year Global Ship Lease Inc. has 59.88% stronger performance while Euroseas Ltd. has -15.71% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Euroseas Ltd. beats Global Ship Lease Inc.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of seven containerships; and six drybulk carriers, including three Panamax drybulk carriers, one Handymax drybulk carrier, one Kamsarmax drybulk carrier, and one Ultramax drybulk carrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.