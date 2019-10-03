Contrasting of Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease Inc. 19 0.00 84.32M 0.05 390.40 Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 4 0.00 22.08M -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Global Net Lease Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease Inc. 432,854,209.45% 0.3% 0.1% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 574,312,022.06% -14.1% -3.5%

Volatility and Risk

Global Net Lease Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.69. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a 0.17 beta and it is 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67% of Global Net Lease Inc. shares and 56.6% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Global Net Lease Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.4% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Net Lease Inc. 1.88% -1.11% 2.79% 1.67% -5.88% 10.78% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 3.7% 8.53% 4.74% -3.23% -34.38% -3.23%

For the past year Global Net Lease Inc. had bullish trend while Trinity Place Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Global Net Lease Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Trinity Place Holdings Inc.