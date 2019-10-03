Contrasting of Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Net Lease Inc.
|19
|0.00
|84.32M
|0.05
|390.40
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|4
|0.00
|22.08M
|-0.27
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Global Net Lease Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Net Lease Inc.
|432,854,209.45%
|0.3%
|0.1%
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|574,312,022.06%
|-14.1%
|-3.5%
Volatility and Risk
Global Net Lease Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.69. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a 0.17 beta and it is 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 67% of Global Net Lease Inc. shares and 56.6% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Global Net Lease Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.4% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Net Lease Inc.
|1.88%
|-1.11%
|2.79%
|1.67%
|-5.88%
|10.78%
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|3.7%
|8.53%
|4.74%
|-3.23%
|-34.38%
|-3.23%
For the past year Global Net Lease Inc. had bullish trend while Trinity Place Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Global Net Lease Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.