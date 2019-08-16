Contrasting of Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) and Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) and Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease Inc. 19 5.63 N/A 0.05 390.40 Exantas Capital Corp. 11 6.01 N/A 0.80 14.01

Demonstrates Global Net Lease Inc. and Exantas Capital Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Exantas Capital Corp. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Net Lease Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Global Net Lease Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Global Net Lease Inc. and Exantas Capital Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1% Exantas Capital Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Global Net Lease Inc. has a 0.69 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Exantas Capital Corp.’s 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.82 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Global Net Lease Inc. and Exantas Capital Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Exantas Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Global Net Lease Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 22.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67% of Global Net Lease Inc. shares and 76% of Exantas Capital Corp. shares. 0.2% are Global Net Lease Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Exantas Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Net Lease Inc. 1.88% -1.11% 2.79% 1.67% -5.88% 10.78% Exantas Capital Corp. -2.1% -0.27% 1.36% 6.88% 7.29% 11.68%

For the past year Global Net Lease Inc. has weaker performance than Exantas Capital Corp.

Summary

Exantas Capital Corp. beats Global Net Lease Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.