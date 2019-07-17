Contrasting of Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.56% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Global Medical REIT Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Global Medical REIT Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4.00% 1.20% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Global Medical REIT Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT Inc. N/A 10 32.20 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Global Medical REIT Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Global Medical REIT Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.42

With consensus target price of $11.33, Global Medical REIT Inc. has a potential upside of 8.52%. The competitors have a potential upside of -45.87%. Given Global Medical REIT Inc.’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Medical REIT Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Global Medical REIT Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Medical REIT Inc. 7.75% 10.04% 5.54% 16.92% 27.95% 22.05% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year Global Medical REIT Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Medical REIT Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Global Medical REIT Inc.’s competitors have 3.77 and 3.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Global Medical REIT Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Dividends

Global Medical REIT Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Global Medical REIT Inc.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Global Medical REIT Inc.