Contrasting of Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.34
|32.20
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Global Medical REIT Inc. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Global Medical REIT Inc. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|4%
|1.2%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 35.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares and 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|7.75%
|10.04%
|5.54%
|16.92%
|27.95%
|22.05%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|-0.61%
|0.15%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.41%
For the past year Global Medical REIT Inc. was more bullish than Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Summary
Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.