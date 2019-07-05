Contrasting of Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 32.20 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Global Medical REIT Inc. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Global Medical REIT Inc. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares and 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Medical REIT Inc. 7.75% 10.04% 5.54% 16.92% 27.95% 22.05% Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.61% 0.15% 0% 0% 0% 0.41%

For the past year Global Medical REIT Inc. was more bullish than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.