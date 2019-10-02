Contrasting of Global Indemnity Limited (GBLI) and Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) and Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity Limited 26 0.00 1.33M -3.07 0.00 Unico American Corporation 6 0.00 1.66M -0.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Global Indemnity Limited and Unico American Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) and Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity Limited 5,064,737.24% -6.3% -2.2% Unico American Corporation 27,529,021.56% -2.9% -1.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.51 beta indicates that Global Indemnity Limited is 49.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Unico American Corporation has beta of -0.46 which is 146.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Global Indemnity Limited and Unico American Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.7% and 19%. About 4.1% of Global Indemnity Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.08% are Unico American Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Indemnity Limited 4.31% -5.45% -7.09% -13.8% -29.45% -21.92% Unico American Corporation 2.03% 1.35% 6.17% -15.21% -29.18% -5.64%

For the past year Unico American Corporation has weaker performance than Global Indemnity Limited

Summary

Unico American Corporation beats Global Indemnity Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. The company also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insuredÂ’s premises or arising out of its operation; and writes separate policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, it sells and services daily automobile rental policies; and provides group dental and vision insurance policies, as well as health and life insurance for individuals and groups. The company markets its insurance products primarily through a network of brokers and retail agents. Unico American Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Calabasas, California.