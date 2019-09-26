Contrasting of Global Indemnity Limited (GBLI) and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG)

Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Indemnity Limited
|29
|0.67
|N/A
|-3.07
|0.00
|Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.
|12
|0.61
|N/A
|0.05
|234.69
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Global Indemnity Limited and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Global Indemnity Limited and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Indemnity Limited
|0.00%
|-6.3%
|-2.2%
|Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Global Indemnity Limited and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.7% and 1.5%. 4.1% are Global Indemnity Limited’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Indemnity Limited
|4.31%
|-5.45%
|-7.09%
|-13.8%
|-29.45%
|-21.92%
|Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.
|0%
|-2.54%
|-19.75%
|-28.13%
|0%
|-13.53%
For the past year Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. has weaker performance than Global Indemnity Limited
Summary
Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Global Indemnity Limited.
