Contrasting of Global Indemnity Limited (GBLI) and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG)

Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity Limited 29 0.67 N/A -3.07 0.00 Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 12 0.61 N/A 0.05 234.69

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Global Indemnity Limited and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Global Indemnity Limited and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity Limited 0.00% -6.3% -2.2% Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Global Indemnity Limited and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.7% and 1.5%. 4.1% are Global Indemnity Limited’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Indemnity Limited 4.31% -5.45% -7.09% -13.8% -29.45% -21.92% Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0% -2.54% -19.75% -28.13% 0% -13.53%

For the past year Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. has weaker performance than Global Indemnity Limited

Summary

Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Global Indemnity Limited.