Contrasting of Global Indemnity Limited (GBLI) and ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) and ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity Limited 31 0.69 N/A -3.07 0.00 ProAssurance Corporation 38 2.24 N/A 1.24 31.47

Table 1 demonstrates Global Indemnity Limited and ProAssurance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity Limited 0.00% -6.3% -2.2% ProAssurance Corporation 0.00% 4.3% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.51 beta means Global Indemnity Limited’s volatility is 49.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, ProAssurance Corporation’s beta is 0.56 which is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Global Indemnity Limited and ProAssurance Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Indemnity Limited 0 0 0 0.00 ProAssurance Corporation 1 0 1 2.50

Meanwhile, ProAssurance Corporation’s average price target is $39, while its potential downside is -0.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Global Indemnity Limited and ProAssurance Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.7% and 84%. Insiders owned roughly 4.1% of Global Indemnity Limited’s shares. Competitively, 1.9% are ProAssurance Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Indemnity Limited 4.31% -5.45% -7.09% -13.8% -29.45% -21.92% ProAssurance Corporation 5.11% 7.8% 4.8% -7.76% -2.32% -3.62%

For the past year Global Indemnity Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than ProAssurance Corporation.

Summary

ProAssurance Corporation beats Global Indemnity Limited on 8 of the 8 factors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations. The company markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. ProAssurance Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.