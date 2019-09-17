Contrasting of Global Indemnity Limited (GBLI) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
81.7% of Global Indemnity Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Global Indemnity Limited has 4.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Global Indemnity Limited and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Indemnity Limited
|0.00%
|-6.30%
|-2.20%
|Industry Average
|4.76%
|9.45%
|2.90%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Global Indemnity Limited and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Indemnity Limited
|N/A
|30
|0.00
|Industry Average
|588.24M
|12.35B
|34.83
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Global Indemnity Limited and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Global Indemnity Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.69
|1.80
|2.62
The peers have a potential upside of -97.73%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Global Indemnity Limited and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Indemnity Limited
|4.31%
|-5.45%
|-7.09%
|-13.8%
|-29.45%
|-21.92%
|Industry Average
|2.91%
|4.85%
|8.86%
|18.32%
|16.01%
|23.02%
For the past year Global Indemnity Limited has -21.92% weaker performance while Global Indemnity Limited’s peers have 23.02% stronger performance.
Risk and Volatility
Global Indemnity Limited has a beta of 0.51 and its 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Global Indemnity Limited’s peers’ beta is 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Global Indemnity Limited does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Global Indemnity Limited’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 3 factors compared to the company itself.
