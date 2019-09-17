Contrasting of Global Indemnity Limited (GBLI) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Global Indemnity Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Global Indemnity Limited has 4.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Global Indemnity Limited and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity Limited 0.00% -6.30% -2.20% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Global Indemnity Limited and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity Limited N/A 30 0.00 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Global Indemnity Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Indemnity Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.69 1.80 2.62

The peers have a potential upside of -97.73%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Global Indemnity Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Indemnity Limited 4.31% -5.45% -7.09% -13.8% -29.45% -21.92% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year Global Indemnity Limited has -21.92% weaker performance while Global Indemnity Limited’s peers have 23.02% stronger performance.

Risk and Volatility

Global Indemnity Limited has a beta of 0.51 and its 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Global Indemnity Limited’s peers’ beta is 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Global Indemnity Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Global Indemnity Limited’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 3 factors compared to the company itself.