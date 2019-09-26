Contrasting of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) compete with each other in the Entertainment – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 1 0.12 N/A -2.57 0.00 World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 78 6.12 N/A 0.83 87.69

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 24.9% 10.9%

Risk & Volatility

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s beta is 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. Its rival World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s upside potential is 75.09% at a $1.5 average price target. Competitively World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has a consensus price target of $91.86, with potential upside of 29.36%. The information presented earlier suggests that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. looks more robust than World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.7% and 0%. 5.1% are Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. -0.37% 14.27% 11.08% -72.53% -68.84% -67.73% World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 5.89% -0.91% -11.92% -12.37% -7.29% -2.6%

For the past year Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments. It operates WWE Network, a live streaming network that offers pay-per-view events, original programming, and video-on-demand library; and produces television programming, reality shows, and other programming, as well as produces content via home entertainment platforms, including DVD, Blu-Ray, subscription, and transactional on-demand outlets. The company also offers broadband and mobile content through its Websites and third party Websites; produces live events; and licenses various WWE themed products, such as video games, toys, apparel, books, and music. In addition, it designs, sources, markets, and distributes various WWE-branded products, such as T-shirts, belts, caps, and other novelty items; operates WWEShop, an e-commerce storefront; and WWE Studios that produces and distributes filmed entertainment content, such as movies for theatrical, home entertainment, and/or television release. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.