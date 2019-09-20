Contrasting of Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Global Cord Blood Corporation and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Global Cord Blood Corporation and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).