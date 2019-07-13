Contrasting of Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 7 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 7 11.44 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Global Cord Blood Corporation and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation is 9.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.6. The Current Ratio of rival Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.8. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Global Cord Blood Corporation and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 74.4% respectively. About 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -6.35% 8.96% -5.71% -27.28% 68.2%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has weaker performance than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.