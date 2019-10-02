Contrasting of Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Both Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 5 0.72 21.08M 0.27 21.25 Celsion Corporation 2 0.00 21.02M -0.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Global Cord Blood Corporation and Celsion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 434,182,612.10% 0% 4.6% Celsion Corporation 1,206,035,917.15% -51.1% -21.4%

Volatility and Risk

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a 0.17 beta, while its volatility is 83.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Celsion Corporation has a 1.95 beta and it is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.6. Meanwhile, Celsion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Celsion Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Global Cord Blood Corporation and Celsion Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.2% and 9.2%. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share held by insiders are 49.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance while Celsion Corporation has 24.11% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Celsion Corporation.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.