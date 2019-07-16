Contrasting of Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Both Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 7 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Global Cord Blood Corporation and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.1% -116.4%

Risk and Volatility

Global Cord Blood Corporation’s 0.38 beta indicates that its volatility is 62.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 129.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation are 9.7 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Global Cord Blood Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares and 9.3% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has 2.02% stronger performance while Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.82% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.