Contrasting of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.47 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.51 beta indicates that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vaxart Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 14.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.5. The Current Ratio of rival Vaxart Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Vaxart Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 90.78% at a $96 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Vaxart Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 34.2%. 4.2% are Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 33.5% stronger performance while Vaxart Inc. has -63.3% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.