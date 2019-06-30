Contrasting of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

This is a contrast between Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 52 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 8.36 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.4 while its Quick Ratio is 14.4. On the competitive side is, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$82.67 is Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 57.17%. Meanwhile, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $25.5, while its potential upside is 74.18%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares and 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 41.19% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -9.18% weaker performance.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.