Contrasting of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

This is a contrast between Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|52
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.41
|0.00
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|15
|8.36
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-31.8%
|-29.7%
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.4 while its Quick Ratio is 14.4. On the competitive side is, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
$82.67 is Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 57.17%. Meanwhile, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $25.5, while its potential upside is 74.18%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 13.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares and 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.02%
|0.91%
|15.27%
|45.3%
|16.15%
|41.19%
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.16%
|-16.56%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-9.18%
For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 41.19% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -9.18% weaker performance.
Summary
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
