Contrasting of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 30 30.46 N/A 3.52 8.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7%

Volatility and Risk

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.51 and its 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nektar Therapeutics is 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.63 beta.

Liquidity

14.5 and 14.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Nektar Therapeutics’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.9 and 14.8 respectively. Nektar Therapeutics has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 81.03% for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $96. On the other hand, Nektar Therapeutics’s potential upside is 49.76% and its average price target is $31. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Nektar Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 94.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Nektar Therapeutics has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 33.5% stronger performance while Nektar Therapeutics has -13.42% weaker performance.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.