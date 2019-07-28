Contrasting of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Its Rivals

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 4.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.80% -29.70% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. N/A 54 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

$82.67 is the consensus target price of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., with a potential upside of 44.28%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.00%. Given Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are 14.4 and 14.4. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 102.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.02. In other hand, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals beat Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.