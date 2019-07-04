Contrasting of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 52 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 9.60 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.02 beta means Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 102.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s 206.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.06 beta.

Liquidity

14.4 and 14.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $82.67, while its potential upside is 49.12%. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 average target price and a 284.00% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares and 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. 4.4% are Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.