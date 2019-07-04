Contrasting of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|52
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.41
|0.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|9.60
|N/A
|-4.50
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-31.8%
|-29.7%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.9%
|-44.4%
Volatility & Risk
A 2.02 beta means Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 102.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s 206.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.06 beta.
Liquidity
14.4 and 14.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $82.67, while its potential upside is 49.12%. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 average target price and a 284.00% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 13.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares and 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. 4.4% are Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.02%
|0.91%
|15.27%
|45.3%
|16.15%
|41.19%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|-16.18%
|-26.11%
|-21.08%
|-20.74%
|-48.45%
|-1.4%
For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.