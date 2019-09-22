Contrasting of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 46 9.84 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Risk and Volatility

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.51 and its 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. FibroGen Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are 14.5 and 14.5 respectively. Its competitor FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus target price of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is $96, with potential upside of 75.57%. On the other hand, FibroGen Inc.’s potential upside is 62.91% and its consensus target price is $65. The information presented earlier suggests that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than FibroGen Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 67.8%. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors FibroGen Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.