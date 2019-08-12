Contrasting of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 10.29 N/A -1.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Risk & Volatility

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.51 beta. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.5 while its Quick Ratio is 14.5. On the competitive side is, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 69.23% at a $82.67 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 33.5% stronger performance while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.46% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.