Contrasting of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 237.21 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6%

Liquidity

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.5 and a Quick Ratio of 14.5. Competitively, Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is $82.67, with potential upside of 75.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 29%. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.