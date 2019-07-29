Contrasting of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.02 beta means Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 102.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s 52.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.4 while its Quick Ratio is 14.4. On the competitive side is, Aptose Biosciences Inc. which has a 5.9 Current Ratio and a 5.9 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $82.67, and a 44.28% upside potential. Aptose Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.83 average target price and a 183.40% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aptose Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.19% and 35.1% respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.4%. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 20.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.