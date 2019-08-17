Contrasting of Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) and LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Both Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) and LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glen Burnie Bancorp 11 2.26 N/A 0.52 21.71 LCNB Corp. 17 3.54 N/A 1.22 14.74

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Glen Burnie Bancorp and LCNB Corp. LCNB Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of LCNB Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) and LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glen Burnie Bancorp 0.00% 4.3% 0.4% LCNB Corp. 0.00% 6.8% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.3 beta means Glen Burnie Bancorp’s volatility is 70.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, LCNB Corp. is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.51 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Glen Burnie Bancorp and LCNB Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 34.7%. Insiders owned roughly 22.02% of Glen Burnie Bancorp’s shares. Comparatively, 3.5% are LCNB Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glen Burnie Bancorp 6% 7.71% 6.1% -2.27% -6.2% 8.44% LCNB Corp. -0.72% -5.11% 7.84% 8.56% -3.43% 18.88%

For the past year Glen Burnie Bancorp was less bullish than LCNB Corp.

Summary

LCNB Corp. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including regular savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, Christmas Club accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending services, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machine services, and telephone and Internet banking services. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office; branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. It also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust administrative, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, it offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, personal computer-based cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of February 29, 2017, the company operated through 35 offices, including a main office in Warren County, Ohio; and branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Fayette counties, Ohio, as well as 39 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.