Contrasting of Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Both Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos Corporation 69 14.37 N/A -0.37 0.00 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 111 5.24 N/A 2.87 40.63

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Glaukos Corporation and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Glaukos Corporation and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos Corporation 0.00% -6.9% -5.8% West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 11.2%

Risk & Volatility

Glaukos Corporation’s current beta is 1.54 and it happens to be 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s 1.3 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Glaukos Corporation is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.7. Meanwhile, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Glaukos Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Glaukos Corporation and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -3.02% for Glaukos Corporation with average target price of $74.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Glaukos Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.5% of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Glaukos Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glaukos Corporation -8.47% -11.57% -2.32% 9.74% 105.47% 19.73% West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. -3.35% -0.43% 9.98% 4.88% 29.23% 18.74%

For the past year Glaukos Corporation has stronger performance than West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Glaukos Corporation.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry with the goal of achieving intraocular pressure reduction; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. It markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. Its Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. This segment serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.