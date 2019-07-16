Contrasting of Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) and ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) and ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos Corporation 70 14.09 N/A -0.37 0.00 ICU Medical Inc. 236 3.78 N/A 1.36 165.76

In table 1 we can see Glaukos Corporation and ICU Medical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos Corporation 0.00% -6.9% -5.8% ICU Medical Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 5.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.54 beta indicates that Glaukos Corporation is 54.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, ICU Medical Inc. has beta of 0.66 which is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Glaukos Corporation are 6.7 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor ICU Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Glaukos Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ICU Medical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Glaukos Corporation and ICU Medical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 ICU Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Glaukos Corporation has a -1.06% downside potential and a consensus target price of $74.75. ICU Medical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $300 average target price and a 20.43% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that ICU Medical Inc. appears more favorable than Glaukos Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Glaukos Corporation shares and 93.7% of ICU Medical Inc. shares. 0.9% are Glaukos Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.3% of ICU Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glaukos Corporation -8.47% -11.57% -2.32% 9.74% 105.47% 19.73% ICU Medical Inc. -4.25% -4.01% -9.94% -2.91% -16.67% -1.9%

For the past year Glaukos Corporation has 19.73% stronger performance while ICU Medical Inc. has -1.9% weaker performance.

Summary

ICU Medical Inc. beats Glaukos Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry with the goal of achieving intraocular pressure reduction; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. It markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patientÂ’s vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics. The companyÂ’s infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products, such as MicroClave and MicroClave Clear, Neutron, NanoClave, Clave, and SwabCap; custom infusion sets; and Tego needlefree hemodialysis connectors. It also provides critical care products that are used to monitor signs, as well as physiological functions of organ systems. The companyÂ’s critical care products comprises hemodynamic monitoring systems and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems, as well as sensing catheters, Lopez Valve, and cables and accessories for hemodynamic monitoring. In addition, it offers a line of oncology products, which are used to prepare and deliver hazardous medications for use in chemotherapy, such as ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices and components, and Diana hazardous drug compounding systems. The company sells its products to medical product manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.