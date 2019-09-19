Contrasting of Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos Corporation 72 12.81 N/A -0.33 0.00 BioLife Solutions Inc. 18 18.16 N/A 0.16 122.24

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Glaukos Corporation and BioLife Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Glaukos Corporation and BioLife Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos Corporation 0.00% -6.9% -5.8% BioLife Solutions Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 8.5%

Risk & Volatility

Glaukos Corporation is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.59. From a competition point of view, BioLife Solutions Inc. has a 1.38 beta which is 38.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Glaukos Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.7 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioLife Solutions Inc. are 14.5 and 13 respectively. BioLife Solutions Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Glaukos Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Glaukos Corporation and BioLife Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 BioLife Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Glaukos Corporation has an average target price of $71, and a -3.06% downside potential. On the other hand, BioLife Solutions Inc.’s potential upside is 4.86% and its average target price is $22. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that BioLife Solutions Inc. seems more appealing than Glaukos Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Glaukos Corporation and BioLife Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 47.7%. 0.8% are Glaukos Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% are BioLife Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glaukos Corporation 6.84% 6.05% 18.55% 30.96% 106.52% 45.42% BioLife Solutions Inc. -4.12% 9.66% 11% 45.24% 7.5% 58.52%

For the past year Glaukos Corporation was less bullish than BioLife Solutions Inc.

Summary

BioLife Solutions Inc. beats Glaukos Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry with the goal of achieving intraocular pressure reduction; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. It markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 for cryopreservation of stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services; contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill, and finish services of liquid media products; and precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, drug discovery markets, comprising hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, hair transplant centers, and suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.