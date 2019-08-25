Contrasting of Gladstone Land Corporation (LANDP) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Both Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LANDP) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Industrial industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land Corporation 26 7.40 N/A 0.12 207.26 National Storage Affiliates Trust 29 5.56 N/A 0.02 1514.50

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gladstone Land Corporation and National Storage Affiliates Trust. National Storage Affiliates Trust is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Gladstone Land Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Gladstone Land Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Storage Affiliates Trust, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LANDP) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% National Storage Affiliates Trust 0.00% 0.1% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Gladstone Land Corporation and National Storage Affiliates Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of National Storage Affiliates Trust is $36, which is potential 7.95% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.52% of Gladstone Land Corporation shares and 95% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.91% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Land Corporation -0.23% -0.66% -0.43% 1.52% 0.39% 0.9% National Storage Affiliates Trust 3.84% 6.06% 2.3% 6.09% 5.72% 14.47%

For the past year Gladstone Land Corporation was less bullish than National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors National Storage Affiliates Trust beats Gladstone Land Corporation.