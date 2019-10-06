Contrasting of Gladstone Land Corporation (LANDP) and Its Rivals

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LANDP) is a company in the REIT – Industrial industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gladstone Land Corporation has 6.52% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 68.62% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of Gladstone Land Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.01% of all REIT – Industrial companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Gladstone Land Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land Corporation 71,120,523.68% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 8.96% 24.76% 5.21%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Gladstone Land Corporation and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land Corporation 18.47M 26 207.26 Industry Average 58.06M 648.34M 137.22

Gladstone Land Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Gladstone Land Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.71 1.60 2.63

As a group, REIT – Industrial companies have a potential upside of 60.22%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gladstone Land Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Land Corporation -0.23% -0.66% -0.43% 1.52% 0.39% 0.9% Industry Average 1.43% 3.17% 6.84% 17.07% 31.01% 29.92%

For the past year Gladstone Land Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Gladstone Land Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Gladstone Land Corporation’s peers beat Gladstone Land Corporation.