Contrasting of Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) and Its Peers

As REIT – Diversified company, Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gladstone Land Corporation has 26.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its rivals. 10% of Gladstone Land Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Gladstone Land Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 1.30% 0.40% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Gladstone Land Corporation and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land Corporation N/A 12 89.07 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Gladstone Land Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Gladstone Land Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Gladstone Land Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.40 1.34 2.65

The potential upside of the rivals is 30.06%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gladstone Land Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Land Corporation -1.03% 0.17% -8.23% -5.04% -1.88% 0.09% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Gladstone Land Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.77 shows that Gladstone Land Corporation is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Gladstone Land Corporation’s rivals have beta of 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Gladstone Land Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gladstone Land Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 79 farms, comprised of 67,060 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $560 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 66 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04435 per month, or $0.5322 per year.