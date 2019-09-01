Contrasting of Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

This is a contrast between Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land Corporation 12 7.42 N/A 0.13 89.07 Farmland Partners Inc. 6 5.75 N/A -0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Gladstone Land Corporation and Farmland Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 0.4% Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.77 shows that Gladstone Land Corporation is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Farmland Partners Inc.’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.74 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.6% of Gladstone Land Corporation shares and 50.4% of Farmland Partners Inc. shares. Gladstone Land Corporation’s share held by insiders are 10%. Comparatively, 8.3% are Farmland Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Land Corporation -1.03% 0.17% -8.23% -5.04% -1.88% 0.09% Farmland Partners Inc. -1.44% -11.89% -4.95% 12.23% -7.1% 35.46%

For the past year Gladstone Land Corporation has weaker performance than Farmland Partners Inc.

Summary

Gladstone Land Corporation beats Farmland Partners Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 79 farms, comprised of 67,060 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $560 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 66 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04435 per month, or $0.5322 per year.

Farmland Partners Inc., a real estate company, owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets in North America. Its farms are used to grow primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton. The companyÂ’s farms are also used to grow specialty crops, including almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables, and edible beans. As of December 31, 2016, it owned farms with an aggregate of approximately 142,223 acres in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Farmland Partners Inc. also provides loans to third-party farmers for working capital requirements and operational farming activities, farming infrastructure projects, and for other farming and agricultural real estate related purposes. The company elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Farmland Partners Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.