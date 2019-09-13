Contrasting of Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINM) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG)

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.09 N/A 2.49 10.27 RENN Fund Inc. 2 92.29 N/A 0.43 3.77

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gladstone Investment Corporation and RENN Fund Inc. RENN Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Gladstone Investment Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Gladstone Investment Corporation is presently more expensive than RENN Fund Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gladstone Investment Corporation and RENN Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.31% and 13.61%. Comparatively, RENN Fund Inc. has 30.67% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14% RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than RENN Fund Inc.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats RENN Fund Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.