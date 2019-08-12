Contrasting of Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.06 N/A 2.49 10.48 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.78 N/A 1.31 12.40

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gladstone Investment Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Gladstone Investment Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gladstone Investment Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares and 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund