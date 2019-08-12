Contrasting of Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|6.06
|N/A
|2.49
|10.48
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.78
|N/A
|1.31
|12.40
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gladstone Investment Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Gladstone Investment Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Gladstone Investment Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares and 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.46%
|0.81%
|3.61%
|0%
|9.3%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.74%
|2.33%
|5.25%
|12.46%
|10.69%
|16.24%
For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
