Contrasting of Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)

We will be comparing the differences between Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|6.05
|N/A
|2.49
|10.48
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gladstone Investment Corporation and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Gladstone Investment Corporation and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.87% and 3.91%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.46%
|0.81%
|3.61%
|0%
|9.3%
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|-0.34%
|0.56%
|-0.67%
|0.22%
|-3.78%
|7.99%
For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was more bullish than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
Summary
Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 5 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
