Contrasting of Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)

We will be comparing the differences between Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.05 N/A 2.49 10.48 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gladstone Investment Corporation and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gladstone Investment Corporation and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.87% and 3.91%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was more bullish than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 5 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.