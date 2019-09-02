Contrasting of Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF)

We will be comparing the differences between Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 5.99 N/A 2.49 10.48 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 19.57 N/A 0.18 29.73

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gladstone Investment Corporation and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Gladstone Investment Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gladstone Investment Corporation and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was less bullish than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.