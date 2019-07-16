Contrasting of Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODP) and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI)

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 26 6.06 N/A 0.03 831.59 Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 31 2.31 N/A 20.71 1.46

Table 1 highlights Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Commercial Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Gladstone Commercial Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 75.1% 14.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares and 2.8% of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 87.93% of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.64% 0.04% 3.26% 0.54% 1.84% 6.68% Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. -4.28% -7.08% -8.93% -15.1% -30.51% 6.64%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation has stronger performance than Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.