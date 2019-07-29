Contrasting of Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODM) and Its Rivals

As REIT – Diversified company, Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.46% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.94% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Gladstone Commercial Corporation has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation N/A 25 791.41 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

Gladstone Commercial Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.45 1.81 2.60

The potential upside of the rivals is 24.85%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.3% 0.1% 0.64% 1.3% 1.5% 8.78% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation has weaker performance than Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s rivals.

Dividends

Gladstone Commercial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s rivals beat Gladstone Commercial Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.