Contrasting of Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) and Its Rivals

As REIT – Diversified company, Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
53% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.94% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.89% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.00%
|0.40%
|0.10%
|Industry Average
|5.48%
|10.89%
|2.80%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its competitors’ .
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|N/A
|21
|680.00
|Industry Average
|33.72M
|615.07M
|117.56
Gladstone Commercial Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.45
|1.81
|2.60
As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 24.85%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that Gladstone Commercial Corporation is looking more favorable than its peers.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|1.21%
|3.97%
|6.72%
|12.22%
|20.89%
|21.43%
|Industry Average
|2.63%
|3.86%
|7.19%
|10.93%
|16.92%
|17.29%
For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation was more bullish than its peers.
Risk and Volatility
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.91. Competitively, Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 0.80 which is 19.53% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Gladstone Commercial Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s competitors on 4 of the 6 factors.
