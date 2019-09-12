Contrasting of Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|25
|5.46
|N/A
|0.28
|92.04
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Gladstone Capital Corporation and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Gladstone Capital Corporation and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Gladstone Capital Corporation and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.2% and 35.03% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.14%
|0.3%
|0.54%
|2.47%
|-1.6%
|3.68%
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|-0.14%
|2.04%
|4.1%
|10.96%
|10.24%
|16.46%
For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Summary
Gladstone Capital Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.