Contrasting of Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.46 N/A 0.28 92.04 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gladstone Capital Corporation and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gladstone Capital Corporation and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Capital Corporation and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.2% and 35.03% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46%

For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

Gladstone Capital Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.