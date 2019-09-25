Contrasting of Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)

This is a contrast between Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.45 N/A 0.28 92.04 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 14.79 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gladstone Capital Corporation and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Capital Corporation and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 13.2% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03%

For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Summary

Gladstone Capital Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.