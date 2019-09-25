Contrasting of Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)

This is a contrast between Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|25
|5.45
|N/A
|0.28
|92.04
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|14.79
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Gladstone Capital Corporation and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Gladstone Capital Corporation and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 13.2% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.14%
|0.3%
|0.54%
|2.47%
|-1.6%
|3.68%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.54%
|4.08%
|6.78%
|5.9%
|8.03%
For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
Summary
Gladstone Capital Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
