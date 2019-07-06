Contrasting of Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Both Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.65 N/A 0.27 94.83 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.72 N/A 1.22 14.54

In table 1 we can see Gladstone Capital Corporation and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Golub Capital BDC Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Gladstone Capital Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Gladstone Capital Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Golub Capital BDC Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Capital Corporation -0.16% 0.43% 1.23% -0.22% 2.56% 3.37% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -1.98% -1.87% -0.39% -5.75% -2.83% 7.94%

For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation was less bullish than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.