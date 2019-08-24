Contrasting of Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

As Asset Management companies, Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|25
|5.46
|N/A
|0.28
|92.04
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|15.59
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gladstone Capital Corporation and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation shares and 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.14%
|0.3%
|0.54%
|2.47%
|-1.6%
|3.68%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Summary
Gladstone Capital Corporation beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 3 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.