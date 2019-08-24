Contrasting of Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

As Asset Management companies, Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.46 N/A 0.28 92.04 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.59 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gladstone Capital Corporation and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation shares and 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76%

For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Summary

Gladstone Capital Corporation beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 3 of the 5 factors.