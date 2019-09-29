Contrasting of Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII)

As Asset Management businesses, Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 0.00 N/A 0.28 92.04 Federated Investors Inc. 32 1.87 91.98M 2.13 16.32

Demonstrates Gladstone Capital Corporation and Federated Investors Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Federated Investors Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Gladstone Capital Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Gladstone Capital Corporation is presently more expensive than Federated Investors Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gladstone Capital Corporation and Federated Investors Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Federated Investors Inc. 284,944,237.92% 25% 14.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.4% of Federated Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 3.4% are Federated Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68% Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89%

For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Federated Investors Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Federated Investors Inc. beats Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.