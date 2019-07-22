Contrasting of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) and Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Both Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) and Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 9 1.78 N/A 0.33 26.34 Radware Ltd. 25 4.80 N/A 0.37 64.68

In table 1 we can see Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. and Radware Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Radware Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Radware Ltd., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. and Radware Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0.00% 8% 4.8% Radware Ltd. 0.00% 4.7% 3.2%

Volatility & Risk

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Radware Ltd. is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Radware Ltd. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Radware Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. and Radware Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 25.7% and 70.7% respectively. Insiders held 13.2% of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.5% of Radware Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. -3% 2.71% -1.36% -18.81% 11.51% -4.8% Radware Ltd. -2.77% -7.85% 0.04% -1.67% 2.76% 6.52%

For the past year Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has -4.8% weaker performance while Radware Ltd. has 6.52% stronger performance.

Summary

Radware Ltd. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite and Telcos. Its equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including fully managed Satcom, satellite capacity, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, and hub and field operations. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers over its own networks and over networks which Gilat installs based on build operate transfer contracts; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application. It also provides cloud-based emergency response team, attack mitigation, and firewall services; and subscription-based security update and RSA fraud action feed. In addition, the company offers application delivery solutions comprising Alteon NG, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications; and FastView, a Web performance optimization and acceleration for end-user devices and browsers. Additionally, it offers APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for companyÂ’s application delivery and application security solutions; application performance monitoring, an end-to-end monitoring solution; and vDirect, service orchestration and automation engine designed for software-defined data centers and clouds. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.