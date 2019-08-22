Contrasting of GigCapital Inc. (GIG) and Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

GigCapital Inc. (NYSE:GIG) and Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) compete with each other in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.60 0.00 Photronics Inc. 9 1.21 N/A 0.50 19.26

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of GigCapital Inc. and Photronics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us GigCapital Inc. and Photronics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Photronics Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 3.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GigCapital Inc. and Photronics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.3% and 97.5%. Insiders held roughly 17.76% of GigCapital Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Photronics Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GigCapital Inc. 0.26% 0.34% 1.72% 3.75% 0% 2.72% Photronics Inc. -3.41% 11.59% 3.33% -10.42% 9.43% -0.52%

For the past year GigCapital Inc. has 2.72% stronger performance while Photronics Inc. has -0.52% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Photronics Inc. beats GigCapital Inc.

GigCapital, Inc., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.