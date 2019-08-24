Contrasting of Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Steel & Iron companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.72% of all Steel & Iron’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Gibraltar Industries Inc. has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 19.58% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Gibraltar Industries Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibraltar Industries Inc. 0.00% 10.90% 6.40% Industry Average 5.07% 22.86% 6.66%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Gibraltar Industries Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gibraltar Industries Inc. N/A 40 21.79 Industry Average 395.98M 7.80B 9.36

Gibraltar Industries Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Gibraltar Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gibraltar Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.00 1.25 2.38

The rivals have a potential upside of 57.69%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gibraltar Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gibraltar Industries Inc. 3.03% 4.88% 4.23% 18.33% -1.57% 16.44% Industry Average 5.60% 8.21% 9.92% 18.14% 35.87% 25.23%

For the past year Gibraltar Industries Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Gibraltar Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 1.46 Quick Ratio. Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gibraltar Industries Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.52 shows that Gibraltar Industries Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.51 which is 50.58% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Gibraltar Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s peers beat Gibraltar Industries Inc.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; postal and parcel storage products, including single mailboxes, cluster boxes for multi-unit housing, and package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings. This segment also provides electronic parcel lockers, roof top safety kits, chimney caps, heat trace coils and exterior products, remote-controlled deck awnings for sun protection, and solar-powered ventilation products, as well as adhesive roofing application products. The Industrial and Infrastructure Products segment offers expanded and perforated metals used in walkways, catwalks, architectural facades, perimeter security barriers, shelving, and other applications; fiberglass grating used in high strength, light weight, low maintenance, corrosion resistance, and non-conductivity areas; and expansion joint systems, bearing assemblies, and pavement sealing systems used in bridges, elevated highways, airport runways, and rail crossings. This segment also provides architectural facades for buildings; and perimeter security barriers for protecting critical infrastructure. The Renewable Energy and Conservation segment designs and provides engineered solutions for solar racking systems and greenhouse structures. The company markets its products through sales personnel and outside sales representatives. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.